Head-To-Head Analysis: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinterest $1.14 billion 43.51 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -24.42

Rackspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rackspace Technology and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 10 0 3.00 Pinterest 0 9 22 0 2.71

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $27.90, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $75.85, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Pinterest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Pinterest on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications, managed security, and data services, as well as professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves automotive, digital agencies, education, energy, financial services, gaming, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, non-profit, retail, and public sectors. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

