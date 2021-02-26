HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.76% of HCI Group worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HCI Group by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $464.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

