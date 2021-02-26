HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $691.27 million and a P/E ratio of -20.75. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.