Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Separately, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE HVT opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

