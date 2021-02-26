S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price target from investment analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €22.90 ($26.94) on Wednesday. S&T has a 52-week low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a 52-week high of €25.72 ($30.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

