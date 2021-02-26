Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 2,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 439,303 shares in the last quarter.

