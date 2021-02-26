Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Down 15.3% After Insider Selling

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s stock price traded down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $18.28. 1,081,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 370,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Specifically, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Harsco by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.