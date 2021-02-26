Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells $321,006.40 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nimrod Ben-Natan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $474,374.40.

HLIT opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Harmonic by 72.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $649,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Harmonic by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 345,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

