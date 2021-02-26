Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.55

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 38763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 295.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,108. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

