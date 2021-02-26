Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Announces Earnings Results

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 295.69 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 31,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,303,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,631,679. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 138,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,108. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

