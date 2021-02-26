Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

