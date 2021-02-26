Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,009,581 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,168 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $94,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,707 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Halliburton by 14.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,471 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 37.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Halliburton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,685 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 240,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,696,633. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

