GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $1.94. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 16,791 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GSE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GSE Systems by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 204,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

