Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.92 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92), Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.15. 42,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.