Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.38

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 65.58 ($0.86). Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 123,251 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £60.18 million and a PE ratio of -25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a GBX 0.99 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

