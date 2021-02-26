Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $23.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,039.38. The company had a trading volume of 96,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,933.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,709.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

