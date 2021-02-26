Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 7,636 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 902,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 105,041 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 410,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,827. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

