Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 2,137 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 109,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $368.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.