Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,656 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after buying an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 177,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $230.50. 2,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,165. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $238.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

