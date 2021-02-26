Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. 58,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

