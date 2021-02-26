Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after buying an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,874,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 249,916 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,716.6% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $74.23. 24,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,082. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.