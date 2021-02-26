Greenleaf Trust Sells 846 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 522,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $40.65 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.