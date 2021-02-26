Greenleaf Trust Sells 759 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in EQT were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EQT by 4,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,272,471 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

