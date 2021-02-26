Greenleaf Trust Makes New $212,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 233,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 956,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after buying an additional 231,106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 619,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Truist increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.