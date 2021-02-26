Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 135,567 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Gold Fields by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,083,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 223,131 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,265,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,879 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Shares of GFI opened at $8.50 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

