Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce sales of $36.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.20 million. Greenlane posted sales of $37.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GNLN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 568,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $499.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $166,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,100 shares of company stock valued at $680,653. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 164,906 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

