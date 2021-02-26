Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.24, but opened at C$0.20. Greencastle Resources shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 19.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

About Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

