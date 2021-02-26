Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $138.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

