Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

