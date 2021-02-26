Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

