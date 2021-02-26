Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.70. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.