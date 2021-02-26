Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $122.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $144.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

