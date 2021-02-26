Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.63 and a 200 day moving average of $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

