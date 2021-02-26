Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

