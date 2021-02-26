Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.61.
Goodman Group Company Profile
