Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.04.

TSE:FOOD opened at C$10.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.77. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.53.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

