Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 189.63%.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $367.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

