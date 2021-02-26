Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $367.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

