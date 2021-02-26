GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

