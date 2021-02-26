Gogo’s (GOGO) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

