goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to $139.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get goeasy alerts:

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $101.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. goeasy has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $100.13.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.