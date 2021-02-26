Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $151.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.90. The company has a market cap of $460.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

