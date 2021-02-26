Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Trading Down 7.3%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $60.99. 1,912,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,750,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.
Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.
About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)
Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
