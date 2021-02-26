Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Trading Down 7.3%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $60.99. 1,912,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,750,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.