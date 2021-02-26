Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,703.70, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $18.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 916,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

