Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,319,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Global Payments by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

GPN stock opened at $199.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.83. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,227 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.