Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.82.

GBT traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.08. 27,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,579. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

