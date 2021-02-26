Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. 23,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,579. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

