Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,234 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 235,860 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 27.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 113,281 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

