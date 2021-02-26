Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.72, but opened at C$0.65. Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 77,357 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a current ratio of 18.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31.

About Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

