Gifto Price Tops $0.0175 (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Gifto has a market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

