Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GEI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.88.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.43 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$10.96 and a one year high of C$26.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

